Fork Testing: Behind The Scenes

As you may already know, Issue #110 of Singletrack Magazine has recently hit the shelves and we couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve put together for you to enjoy! Inside, you’ll find epic stories about trails to ride in the Lake District and Scotland, and there’s even a feature about fat biking in Switzerland. Dive further in and you can enjoy tales about a Mont Blanc trip that didn’t quite go according to plan, and there’s also Chipps’ brilliant interview with Tom Ritchey that you MUST read.

In the Grinder section of Issue #110, we put three Big Name full suspension trail bikes to the test, and there’s a whole bunch of other gear we also punished on our local trails, including the Stif Morf hardtail and the Box Components 1×11 drivetrain (get a sneak peek here).

Also featured in Issue #110 is our Trail Fork group test, where we took seven different 130-140mm suspension forks to test them back-to-back. As part of the test, we took the Singletrack Van down to BikePark Wales to pack in a whole load of lift-assisted runs for testing fork settings and performance characteristics. Here we give you a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the testing went down.

For the full rundown on the trail fork group test, grab yourself a copy of Issue #110, which you can purchase a copy of Issue #110 in both print and digital forms. Or better yet, why not Subscribe? You’ll get every issue of Singletrack delivered to your door, plus you’ll get additional content as a Premier User, which includes additional photo galleries, videos and stories to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

