Fancy Some Enduro Racing In Slovenia?

Have you ridden in Slovenia before? Nope? Neither have we! But from that sounds of this multi-day enduro, we reckon we might want to change that very soon! Check out the full press release from the event organisers below;

The First Multiday Enduro MTB Adventure In The Julian Alps

Kranjska Gora, Bohinj, Cerkno, the Soča Valley and Škofja Loka will host the first multiday enduro MTB competition called Trans Julius in 2017. Trans Julius will launch on the 20th of May with an official practice session in Kranjska Gora and the competition itself will start with a night stage in Cerkno on the 22nd of June.

Bohinj Outdoor Festival

Bohinj Outdoor Festival will take place at Camp Danica (Bohinjska Bistrica) from 24th to the 25th of June 2017 with many outdoor activities such as pump track, Enduro MTB competition for kids, stand-up- paddling, slackline and with exhibitors of outdoor equipment for bikers, hikers, kayakers, sup fans and other outdoor enthusiasts. We will also have a party for everyone on Saturday evening.

Trans Julius

We will host a competitor get-together and official practice day in Kranjska Gora and will also officially open the newest MTB trail in that area of the Julian Alps. In Cerkno, on the first day of the competition, a night prologue awaits the competitors – with the shine of our bike lights we will provide the visitors and the competitors a true MTB special treat.

The next day we will travel to the beautiful Soča Valley to a stage that will impress with views to die for. The move to Bohinj is next on the program, but before we arrive to one of the most picturesque valleys in the Julian Alps, we will stop at Soriška planina and ride one of the longest race stages and epic trails in the area.

The last day of the competition a mass start stage from the top of Vogel Ski Resort is scheduled and the stage will end right next to Bohinj lake. The best competitors of all four days will be rewarded with special awards named the Juliuses.

For more info about the enduro MTB adventure Trans Julius and the Bohinj Outdoor Festival please visit the website www.trans-julius.com