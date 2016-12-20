20 Ways To Spend Your Christmas Money

Maybe you find yourself surrounded by great gifts. A whole heap of things you’ve always wanted, that fit, and that you’re glad to have been given. Or possibly you find yourself with a pile to be exchanged, and pile to be re-gifted, and a little envelope of cash from people who knew better than to even try to buy you something.

If you weren’t lucky enough to win one of our daily advent prizes, or even better, the Singletrack Mega Sack, then here’s our guide to where you can spend your Christmas money on the things you really wanted.

Altura Five/40 Waterproof Jacket

With this waterproof and breathable jacket you’ll have no excuses for not riding, whatever the weather.

USWE Airborne 9

Stow everything you need securely on your back. The elasticated parachute style straps will hold your pack firmly and comfortably in place, not matter how enduro things get.

Ridden T-Shirt & Mug

Cycling themed reminders of the fun you’ll be having come the weekend. Keep them near through the week to remind you that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Muc-Off Bicycle Ultimate Valet Kit

New bike for Christmas? Keep it super shiny with this cleaning kit. Or use it to restore the old one you’re stuck with to shiny newness.

MGCOOL Cameras

Record all your adventures and calamities for the year ahead, then condense into a sick edit that your family can watch instead of the Queen’s Speech next Christmas.

Bell Super 3R MIPS Helmet

The latest full face helmet with removeable chin guard from Bell, the Super 3R has the new Float Fit system. Bell has improved fit and comfort by revising the shape both inside and out. Other trail-specific features include the GoggleGuide Adjustable Visor, a breakaway camera mount and Overbrow Ventilation. For all you trail and enduro needs.

Klean Kanteen Flasks

What does Santa put in his flask? A sensible drink of water perhaps, in this sports bottle – for sips between sherry stops. And a nice hot cocoa in the insulated canteen to warm him up when flying through the cold upper atmosphere? Or maybe just an awful lot of espresso to keep him awake? Whatever your liquid transportation needs, these robust flasks by Klean Kanteen will keep your liquids contained until you want them. BPA free and designed to not retain any taste – so you can swap from coffee to cocoa without that stale mocha effect.

Continental Der Baron & Der Kaiser Projekt Tyres

Available to buy in 26″, 27.5″ and 29″ options, we have a set of tyres here for you in 27.5″ size. Get your shred on, hurtle down the hill, and enjoy the grip. These have ProTection Apex sidewalls for stronger protection so you can focus on your race, or just having fun.

Meteor Auto Pro & Arcturus Auto Pro Light Set

This commuter light set offers 700 lumens up front and 100 lumens at the rear. The front light features a safety setting so that once battery life reaches a certain point the light will switch to the brightest setting which will leave you an hour of run time to get home – so no sudden blackouts. You can use the integrated light sensor on both the front and rear lights so that the lights will switch on and off automatically in relation to the surrounding light conditions. The rear light offers up to 14 hours of light – long enough for the longest and darkest of winter commutes.

Jimmy’s Ice Coffee Gingerbread x 12

These aren’t just any old cartons of easy drinking iced cofee – no, these are special, seasonal ginger spiced iced coffees. Maybe not bottle cage sized but certainly pocket sized and guaranteed to taste better than your stale bladder water. This is a bundle of 12 that should keep you jackd up on caffeine for most of January’s rides.

Rad8 Photochromatic MTB Glasses

Price: £88 (15% discount available for Singletrack Subscribers)

These are photocromatic glasses from our Premier Dealer Rad8. Impact resistant and anti fog, these are the new dark blue frames – the full frame is model 504, while the half frame is model 502. Being photochromatic, they’ll do you for gloomy winter rides, dark night rides, and sunny days. On those sunny days, the lenses will darken to absorb 76% of ambient light. So whether it’s dust or mud you’re needing to keep out of your eyes, these will do the trick.

Giro Chronicle MIPs Helmet

This helmet takes its design cues from the premium Giro Montaro MIPs helmet, and offers many of the key features at a lower price. With MIPS to redirect impact energy in the event of an off, deep coverage of the head, and the Roc Loc 5 fit system, you can be sure your head is protected. As well as safety, you’ve got comfort covered with 14 vents for cooling and Coolmax padding. You also get an adjustable visor which is compatible with goggles, and it’s available in a choice of six colours.

Innermost Nutrition: The Fit One and The Fit Plus

Innermost produces a range of nutritional supplements based around lifestyle goals – such as ‘strong’, ‘lean’, or the ‘fit’ mixes we have here. The ‘Fit Plus’ mix is a pre-workout energy supplement, and the ‘Fit One’ is a protein blend. This mix is low in sugar, gluten free, suitable for vegetarians, and Halal and Kosher, while the ‘Health’ mix is suitable for vegans. Could this be the start of a new year, new you, with a few less post-ride pies?

Praxis 10 Speed Wide Range Cassette

When we tested this 11-40T cassette it got the coveted Singletrack Recommended seal. Get up the steepest of hills, shift smoothly, and still have the gearing to pedal down them again on your 1x set up with this wide range cassette. Sprockets 11-28 are steel and 34-40 are hard anodized 7075-T6 Aluminium. Suitable for 10spd Shimano/SRAM Mid or Long cage MTB derailleurs, and 1X10 or 2×10 MTB drivetrains only. With this kind of gearing, you might be tempted to make new year’s resolutions for things invovling big hills and long climbs.

Moon Meteor Storm Front Light

No need for any glowing nosed reindeer with one of these on the front of your sleigh or bike. Two Cree LEDS give you 1600 lumens, and 31 hours of light on the flash setting. The package includes both helmet and handlebar mounts, and with no external battery pack there’s no need to have a cable tucked down the back of your neck if you go for the helmet mounted option. The light has been designed to ensure that heat is dissipated to prevent overheating and prolong LED life. Light up the dark winter days and keep riding.

CamelBak – KUDU 8

The almost ubiquitous pack brand for the well equipped mountain biker. This one looks a bit dirty as we’ve been testing it quite extensively. But don’t worry, supplier Zyro will be sending out a brand spanking new one to both our winners.

Lezyne Micro Floor Drive XL

It may say ‘Micro’ on the box but this pump is designed to shift a lot of air quickly. So much that it’s capable of dealing with fat tyres up to 35psi.

Kinesis STRUT carbon bar Riser

These carbon bad boys are 750mm wide and will help shave some weight off your bike.

Brendog Deathgrips x2

The DMR Death Grip is the second collaboration between DMR bikes and Brendog.

Lezyne Digital Pressure Overdrive floor pump

It’s a big pump with a huge capacity. This double chambered pump can be charged to over 200psi. A flick of the foot lever then blasts that into your tubeless tyre and will help you seat even plus sized rubber.