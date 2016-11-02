WTF: Bird Of Prey ‘Planking’ Bike?
by Wil Barrett
November 2, 2016
Have you ever felt like the regular riding position on your bike was holding you back from your full potential? That perhaps you could be in a more comfortable and aerodynamic position? Ever wanted to have your face a lot closer to the ground? Then the Bird Of Prey could be the answer to your…prayers?
Ok, so it isn’t exactly a new product, but it doesn’t make the Bird Of Prey ‘bicycle’ any less bizarro. A two-wheeled device that has been designed and built in California, the Bird Of Prey offers its rider with a stretched out ‘superman’ riding position that might be drawing some inspiration from the Flying Scotsman himself, Graeme Obree.
Personally, we’d love to see a mountain bike version of this. Just imagine hovering inches above the trail with your legs pumping the pedals out behind you like some kind of human-powered steam train – you’d be the envy of all your riding buddies!
Matt_SS_xc said on November 2, 2016
UCI approved?!
singletrackwil said on November 2, 2016
We hope so @Matt_SS_xc – perhaps we’ll see Froomey at the TdF next year on one?
Harry_the_Spider said on November 2, 2016
26 seconds in. Bottom left of picture. Knob.
boltonjon said on November 2, 2016
Will you leg rub on the rear mech??
DezB said on November 3, 2016
Makes my gut and elbows ache just thinking about it.
chrissyharding said on November 3, 2016
Bad for circulation, I reckon.
kayak23 said on November 3, 2016
Crap for wheelies.
rickmeister said on November 3, 2016
Will there be a fat bike version?
duncanicook said on January 12, 2017
I believe Ann Summers have just started selling these. Ohhh wouldn’t you just?!?