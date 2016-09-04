Eurobike 2016: Zerode’s Taniwha Gearbox Enduro Bike

It wasn’t that long ago since we brought you the news about the brand new Zerode Taniwha gearbox enduro bike. But during the 2016 Eurobike show, we had a chance to see one up close and personal for the first time, whilst also scoring some time to talk with its designer and Zerode Bikes owner, Rob Metz.

The Taniwha is Zerode’s first enduro mountain bike. It’s a carbon fibre full suspension bike that has 160mm of rear wheel travel, with a frame that it is purpose built around the Pinion internal gearbox. This gives it a super clean aesthetic thanks to its single-speed chain setup. Rob travelled all the way from New Zealand to display his bike at the Pinion booth at Eurobike, so we whisked him and his bike away to shoot some photos and learn a little more about this unique machine.