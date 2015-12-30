Chris Akrigg’s new video: A Winter’s Hard Tail
by Chipps
December 30, 2015
Can’t see the video? Try this link
Nobeerinthefridge said on December 30, 2015
Fantastic, as ever.
matt_outandabout said on December 30, 2015
Oh. Yes. I. Like.
Great riding…
tootallpaul said on December 31, 2015
Nice one. 650b+ as well.
Shiny.
Sandwich said on December 31, 2015
Is he a MNPR regular?
boco said on December 31, 2015
Yep enjoyed that!
jimmy said on January 1, 2016
His riding just opens up another 1000% of terrain to make use of – feel like I’m missing a trick not being able to ride like that.
And walking into the pub at the end of a ride without a spot of dirt on him? He really is the messiah.
drumon said on January 1, 2016
Brilliant. Good music too!
asbrooks said on December 16, 2016
Plug me in to the Matrix, I need to download me some of those skills. If only it were that easy!